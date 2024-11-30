The relentless rain led to the cancellation of the first day's play in the two-day practice game between India and Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

The first day of the two-day tour match between Prime Minister XI and India was unfortunately called off due to persistent rain at the Manuka Oval on Saturday. As a result, the two teams will now compete in a 50-over game on Sunday.

In other news, Australia has faced a significant setback as their pace bowler, Josh Hazlewood, has been ruled out of the second Test against India. The match, which is a day-night fixture, is set to begin on December 6. Australia currently trails 0-1 in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy following a 295-run defeat in the first Test at Perth.

Hazlewood has a strong track record in Pink Ball Tests, having taken 5 wickets for 8 runs in just five overs during the day-night Test against India in the 2020-21 series. This performance was instrumental in India being dismissed for just 36 runs.

In light of Hazlewood's absence, Abbott and Doggett have been selected to bolster the Australian bowling attack. Doggett recently achieved a five-wicket haul against Western Australia and has accumulated 11 wickets in three Shield matches. Additionally, he achieved his career-best figures of 6 for 15 in a recent A game against India A in McKay.

Also read| NZ vs ENG: Joe Root records duck in 150th Test; goes past Virat Kohli, Steve Smith on unwanted list