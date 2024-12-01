Sharma's recent form has raised concerns as he has been unable to make significant contributions with the bat, scoring only 91 runs in six innings against New Zealand.

India emerged victorious against the Prime Minister’s XI by 6 wickets in a 50-over match played with a pink ball. The match, originally scheduled for two days, was shortened to 50 overs per side after the first day was washed out due to rain.

In pursuit of 241 runs, the Indian team showcased an impressive batting performance with notable contributions from Shubman Gill (50 retired not out), Yashasvi Jaiswal (45), Nitish Kumar Reddy (42), Washington Sundar (34 not out), Ravindra Jadeja (27), and KL Rahul (24 retired not out). However, the team's captain, Rohit Sharma, struggled with just 3 runs off 11 balls after moving down the batting order.

Sharma's recent form has raised concerns as he has been unable to make significant contributions with the bat, scoring only 91 runs in six innings against New Zealand. This could pose a challenge for India moving forward.

On the bowling front, the Indian bowlers put up a strong performance, restricting the opposition batsmen. Despite Sam Konstas scoring 107 runs off 97 balls, the rest of the Prime Minister’s XI lineup, with the exception of Hanno Jacobs (61) and Jack Clayton (40), failed to make an impact.

Harshit Rana stood out with four wickets, showcasing his ability to take crucial wickets. Akash Deep claimed two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja each contributed with a wicket.

These impressive performances will undoubtedly boost the confidence of the players as they prepare for the upcoming day-night Test against Australia, scheduled to commence on December 6 in Adelaide.

