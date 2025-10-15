India vs Australia ODI series: When and where to watch Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in action – Full schedule and live streaming details

The India men's cricket team is set to face Australia in a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and five T20Is. This tour marks the return of cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to international action, much to the excitement of fans worldwide.

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for a three-match ODI series against Australia, led by Shubman Gill. One of the most surprising announcements when India’s squad was revealed was the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Gill as captain.

The selectors are taking a long-term approach, with an eye on the ODI World Cup scheduled for 2027. However, the upcoming tour of Australia is particularly significant as it marks the return of two Indian cricket legends – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both players have already retired from Test and T20I formats and will now focus solely on ODIs.

They announced their retirements from Test cricket in May 2025, indicating their commitment to ODIs moving forward. While both have expressed interest in participating in the ODI World Cup in 2027, uncertainty still surrounds their future in the format.

All eyes will also be on Shubman Gill, as this will be his inaugural assignment as ODI captain. Taking over from a captain with the highest win percentage in ODI history, who also led the team to T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy victories, is no small feat. This represents Gill’s first significant challenge as India’s full-time ODI captain, and leading alongside two modern-day greats presents both an opportunity and a learning experience. The young skipper has already demonstrated maturity in Test matches, but effectively managing roles, expectations, and egos at this level will be crucial.

ODI Series Schedule:

October 19 - 1st ODI, Perth Stadium 9:00 AM

October 23 - 2nd ODI, Adelaide Oval 9:00 AM

October 25 - 3rd ODI, Sydney Cricket Ground 9:00 AM

Note: Toss time for all matches is at 8:30 AM IST.

Where to Watch:

Television Broadcast: All matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Live Streaming: Matches can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Free-to-Air Broadcast: The first ODI will be available for free on Doordarshan's terrestrial network. However, this free broadcast is not available via cable or DTH services.

Squads

India: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

