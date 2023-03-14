India vs Australia ODI series: Check IND, AUS squads, date, time, venue, live streaming, TV details

After a successful series win against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, team India will be looking forward to continuing their home dominance in the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Australia starting Friday (March 17). With the ODI World Cup scheduled to happen in India later this year, this series is going to be extremely important for both teams.



Both nations have announced their squads for the upcoming 3-match ODI series. The Australian ODI team touched down in India a couple of days back and started their training sessions too.



Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed via a tweet that Indian captain Rohit Sharma will not be unavailable for the first ODI against Australia due to some family commitments. Therefore, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be in charge for the 1st ODI against the Aussies. Also, injured Shreyas Iyer is doubtful for the upcoming series but official confirmation is still awaited.

Mr Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Mr Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first ODI. February 19, 2023



Full Squad of both teams for the upcoming three-match ODI series:



India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat



Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.



India vs Australia 3-match ODI Series will be telecast across Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from March 17. The first match will be played in the Wankhede Stadium at 1:30 pm. The next two matches will be held on March 19 and March 21 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam and MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, respectively.