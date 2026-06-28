India vs Australia Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup: When and where to watch IND W vs AUS W match live on tv and online?

India Women take on Australia Women in a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash with a semifinal spot on the line. Here's all you need to know about the IND W vs AUS W match, including live streaming, TV broadcast, match timings and where to watch the action live online.

With a spot in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals up for grabs, India needs to pull themselves together—especially after struggling with their batting and fielding—when they face six-time champions Australia in their last Group A game in London on Sunday. Both games on the day will decide which teams make it out of the group. First, South Africa (six points) faces Bangladesh (four) at Lord’s then India (also on six points) meets unbeaten Australia (eight).

Honestly, South Africa has dominated Bangladesh in past matchups, winning nine out of twelve, so most people expect them to win again. If the Proteas do, that turns India’s match into a do-or-die situation. India must beat Australia to move on or their campaign ends there—despite being the reigning ODI world champs.

Australia's in a much better spot. Even if they lose they’ll likely go through thanks to their eight points and a healthy net run rate of 4.724.

However, If Bangladesh pulls off an upset and beats South Africa, things get easier for India. In that case even if India loses to Australia, their net run rate (currently 2.268) could still keep them ahead of South Africa’s 0.734 and send them through to the semifinals. So, a lot rides on how these games play out.

Live Streaming Details

When is the India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match is set to be played on Sunday (June 28).

What time does India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour before the scheduled start.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The live streaming of India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on JioHotstar.

Squads

Australia Women: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Alana King, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Phoebe Litchfield, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat

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