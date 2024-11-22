India will hope to bounce back strongly and set the tone in this five-day contest

India will begin their campaign in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the OPTUS Stadium in Perth on Friday. After suffering a 2-0 series defeat at home against New Zealand, the team faces the challenge of finding the right balance as they enter a transitional phase. Despite historic back-to-back series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21, the current situation demands fresh performances.

Australia, on the other hand, are determined to avenge past defeats and have the home advantage. Adding to India’s woes, skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the first Test due to paternity leave. Mohammed Shami has been ruled out with fitness concerns, while Shubman Gill is sidelined with a thumb injury. This leaves senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to take on the added responsibility.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, set to make his debut series in Australia, shared his excitement. “It’s my first trip to Australia, and I am very excited to play here. The conditions are different, but I think we are mentally ready. I see this as an opportunity to learn and enjoy every moment on the field,” he said.

Match Details

Dates: November 22-26

Venue: OPTUS Stadium, Perth

Start Time: 7:50 am IST

Where to Watch

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

