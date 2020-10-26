Headlines

India vs Australia: KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy makes it to T20I squad

Varun Chakravarthy, the Kolkata Knight Riders' off-spinner, became the first bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in the IPL 2020.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 09:44 PM IST

The BCCI selection committee has picked the India T20I, ODI and Test squads for Tour of Australia. Off-spinner Varun Chakravarthy is an important addition to the T20I squad, while KL Rahul has been named as the vice-captain for the T20I and ODI series owing to Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury.

Chakravarthy, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ off-spinner, became the first bowler to pick up a five-wicket haul in the IPL 2020.

The Indian squad will tour Australia for a two-month-long series featuring four Tests; three ODIs and T20Is. The limited-overs is likely to be held entirely in Sydney and Canberra which will be followed by a four-match Test series.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Shikhar, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vc & wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

