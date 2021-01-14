India vs Australia: Why is the Brisbane match called 'The Gabba' Test?

The India vs Australia series has once again lived up to top billing with another thrilling series. After Australia won the opening Pink Ball Test in Adelaide by bowling out India for an 88-year low of 36, Ajinkya Rahane's Indian cricket team defied the odds and notched up a memorable win in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. India showed tremendous grit and determination in Sydney to force a memorable draw after many players were battling injury issues. Heading into the final Test in Brisbane, India is missing the services of Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah as they battle injuries sustained in the Sydney Test. To make matters worse, the Indian cricket team head into the final Test which will be played in The Gabba.

Why is the Brisbane match called the Gabba Test? Why is the ground known as 'The Gabbatoir'? The answers to this are very simple. The Brisbane Cricket Ground is located in the suburb of Woolloongabba and thus in order to make it easier to pronounce, they shortened the name to Gabba. That is why the Brisbane Test is called The Gabba Test as it is played in the name of the suburb there. As far as the 'Gabbatoir' name is concerned, it is due to the supreme record of the Australian cricket team at the venue. To throw in the hostile crowd and the conditions of express pace, bounce and swing, the ground represents an absolute cauldron where only the toughest survive.

Australia's great record in Gabba

There have been many instances of Australia showing their class in Brisbane. From 1974 to 1975, England and West Indies were subject to a fierce spell of fast bowling from Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thompson. In fact, it was the West Indies team that last defeated Australia at this venue in 1988. England has never won a Test in Brisbane since 1986 when Ian Botham hit a century.

In 62 Tests that Australia has played at Brisbane since 1931, Australia has lost only eight times with one match being tied against the West Indies in 1960. In fact, apart from England, West Indies and New Zealand, no nation has managed to beat Australia in Brisbane.

However, since 1988, following their nine-wicket loss to the West Indies, Australia has played 32 Tests and drawn seven of them. One of the draws came against India in 2003 but that was a rain-ruined match. This is only the third time that the Gabba is hosting a Test in January, with the previous ones being in 1968 against India and 2019 against Sri Lanka. In both those games, Australia won by 39 runs and by an innings and 40 runs against India and Sri Lanka. In the case of Sri Lanka, it was the Pink Ball Test. Australia has won seven consecutive Tests ever since their last draw against South Africa in 2012 and they will be hoping that they can regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a gap of six years.