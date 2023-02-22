India vs Australia, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for IND-W vs AUS-W in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

India Women finished Group B with six points and a net run rate of +0.253 after securing a decisive victory over Ireland on Monday. Led by the formidable Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian side will now face the top-ranked team from Group A, Australia, in the first semifinal of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday, February 23. This highly anticipated match promises to be an exciting clash between two of the tournament's strongest contenders.

No team could have fared better than the Australia Women, as the Group 1 table-toppers remained undefeated throughout the first round of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. In contrast, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, who finished as the second-best performers from Group 2, were humbled once by England Women in the group stage, while winning the rest of their matches.

India Women will need to redouble their efforts to overcome the significant challenge posed by Australia Women in the knockouts and make their consecutive Women's T20 World Cup final qualification possible. Having played a considerable amount of T20I cricket against Australia recently, it will be much easier for Harmanpreet Kaur to devise a stringent game plan against them and potentially secure a victory.

Match Details

India Women vs Australia Women – Semifinal 1, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 23, 6:30 PM

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

India vs Australia- Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Beth Mooney

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Renuka Thakur, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India vs Australia- My Dream11 team

Beth Mooney, Richa Gosh, Meg Lanning, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Megan Schutt, Georgia Lee Wareham.

