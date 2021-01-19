Will final day of India vs Australia Brisbane Test be affected by rain? This is what weather report says

After all the twists and turns in ongoing India vs Australia series, it has boiled down to this equation. India needs 324 runs more on the final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane for a historic series win in Australia that would be remarkable. All five results are possible. An Indian win, a draw, an Australian win, a tie, a draw with scores level can all be made possible. However, for such an epic series, there is a possibility that the weather might play spoilsport on the final day. Day 5 of the Brisbane Test started off with cloudy conditions but now it is sunny and blue skies are present. However, that is not an accurate picture.

According to weather forecasts from Accuweather, there is a 60 percent chance of a thunderstorm around the afternoon period, meaning around the time the tea session takes place. On day 2 and day 4 of the Brisbane Test, the final sessions have been interrupted by rain. On day 5, the precipitation chances are high, meaning there might be a thunderstorm for about one hour which could interrupt play. If that happens, then chances of a win diminish significantly. India has never won in Brisbane while Australia has not lost a Test at the venue since 1988.

Match evenly poised

Also read Rohit Sharma falls early to Pat Cummins on day 5 of Brisbane Test, match evenly poised

India's depleted bowling line-up managed to get the better of Australia again as Mohammed Siraj took his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar enjoyed dream debuts as Australia failed to get going. Marnus Labuschagne was the star in the first innings with a century while in the second innings, Steve Smith set the tone with a brilliant 55 as Australia set India a target of 328.

The only two times India came close to chasing a target in excess of 300 in Australia has been twice, once in Adelaide in 2014 and in Brisbane in 1977. In the 2014 match, Virat Kohli hit centuries in both innings but it was not enough as Australia managed to win by 48 runs in their defence of 364. In the Brisbane Test of 1977, India fell short by 16 runs in their pursuit of 341.