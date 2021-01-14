India vs Australia, 4th Test, Brisbane Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Gabba Test

4th Test - Live Streaming – Where to watch India vs Australia match at Brisbane, full squads

The India vs Australia series heads into the fourth and deciding Test in Brisbane after an epic draw by India in the Sydney Test kept the Border-Gavaskar series alive. A win or draw for India in Brisbane will ensure that Border-Gavaskar Trophy remains with India while a win for Australia will see them regain the trophy after a gap of six years. The Australian cricket team started off in brilliant fashion by bowling India out for 36 and winning the Adelaide Test by a margin of eight wickets. India bounced back in grand style with a win against the odds in Melbourne on Boxing Day as they showed their mettle. In Sydney, Ajinkya Rahane's team battled injuries and an uneven pitch to secure one of the famous overseas draws in their history.

However, heading into The Gabba, there are plenty of worries for the Indian cricket team. Jasprit Bumrah, their pace spearhead, has been ruled out of the Brisbane Test with an abdominal strain while Ravindra Jadeja's dislocated thumb has seen him undergo surgery and he is in doubt even for the England series. Hanuma Vihari, who shared a solid stand with Ravichandran Ashwin that lasted 42 overs, has also been sidelined with a grade 2 hamstring tear. With fitness concerns even over Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin, India face an uphill task to stitch a fully-fit playing 11. There are debuts in store for T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur and the new-look pace attack will be determined to get the better of Australia.

Tim Paine's side head into Brisbane having been clearly rattled in the Sydney Test. The Australian skipper admitted to poor leadership but if there is a way Australia can rejuvenate, the Gabba is their ultimate destination. Australia has not lost at the venue since 1988 and it will require them to play incredibly badly to surrender their 32-year advantage at their fortress.

Where and when the 4th Test clash between India and Australia be played?

The 4th Test clash between India and Australia will be played from January 15 and it will be held at the Gabba in Brisbane

Where to watch the 4th Test live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

How and where to watch 4th Test live streaming?

The 4th Test will be live-streamed on Sony LIV.

What will be the timings of the match?

The 4th Test will begin from 5:30 AM IST onwards.

Squads of India and Australia

India: Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.