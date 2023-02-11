India vs Australia 3rd Test match in trouble as hosts consider this move

HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala (Image Source: ICC)

The third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia, scheduled for March 1-5, may need to be relocated from Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, as the ground is not yet ready to host international matches following its recent renovation. With the stakes high, both teams will be hoping for a suitable alternative venue to be found in order to ensure a thrilling and competitive match.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, a definitive decision on the matter is expected within the next few days, based on the results of an inspection conducted by the Board's team of experts. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already identified potential alternative venues such as Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune, and Indore, which could be used if Dharamshala is deemed unsuitable.

The last time the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala hosted a cricket match was for the twin T20Is between India and Sri Lanka in February of last year. Since then, the ground has been undergoing renovations, with the HPCA deciding to relay the outfield and install a new drainage system. Unfortunately, the outfield is still not ready, with bald patches where the grass cover has yet to take hold.

On February 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted an inspection of the outfield, and another inspection is scheduled for this weekend. After the second inspection, a final decision will be made regarding the safety and durability of the field. The outfield is composed of sand, which experts suggest requires a thick layer of grass to withstand the rigors of a Test match.

Tickets for the second Test in the current series, to be played in Delhi from February 17, have gone on sale. However, tickets for the final two Tests have yet to be released. The fourth Test is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad from March 9 to 13.

