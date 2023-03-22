India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Rain expected to play spoilsport in Chennai? Check weather report here

Source: Twitter

Rohit Sharma and team are eying on winning the ODI series against Australia after a dramatic test series. Team India will be facing Steve Smith-led-Australia in M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for a series decider third ODI on Wednesday (March 22) after facing a crushing defeat in the second match. In spite of tremendous performance by Indian bowlers in Mumbai, the team is having a tough time continuing their home dominance and the main reason is believed to be the batting unit that has not been performing up to the mark.

Meanwhile, Australia will look forward to their in-form opener Mitchell Marsh shining again like in previous matches. After Mitchell Starc’s fifer in the second ODI, visitors will have better momentum as both their batting and bowling unit has performed incredibly well on the field. Whereas, Team India will have to put on a tough fight in front of Aussies in order to win the series by 2-1.

The Weather in Chennai may disappoint cricket fans as it will likely play spoilsport before the match even begins. According to Accuweather, rain is expected to show up before or during the game. Cloud cover is expected at around 70% by 3 pm and thunderstorms have also been predicted during the match hours. Humidity will rise up to 85% as the match progresses. The temperature will be around 32 degrees and will decline to 29-degree celsius by 9 pm. If rain ruins the match, then the three-match series will end at 1-1 as both teams have won one match each.

Fans will be hoping to see a good nail-biting cricket match and rain to not spoil the fun and competition between the two world top teams.