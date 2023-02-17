India vs Australia 2nd Test: What happened the last time India played a Test match in Delhi?

File Photo

The iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be the host of the highly anticipated second Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia, commencing on Friday, February 17. The last time India played a Test at this venue was in 2017, when they faced off against Sri Lanka in a three-match series. This time around, the stakes are higher and the atmosphere is sure to be electric as the two cricketing giants battle it out for the trophy.

The finale of the series saw an astonishing 1,300 runs scored before it concluded in a draw. Virat Kohli, the Indian captain at the time, put on a remarkable 243-run performance, earning him the Player of the Match award. His stellar performance throughout the series, which included two double centuries, earned him the Player of the Series title with a total of 610 runs.

Deciding to bat first, the hosts declared their innings at 536/7. Murali Vijay got India off to a rousing start, but two quick wickets in the form of Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara put the home side in a precarious position. However, Kohli rallied alongside Vijay to put the side firmly in the driver's seat.

The dynamic duo added 283 runs for the third wicket before Lakshan Sandakan dismissed Vijay for 155. Kohli, who scored 243 off 287 balls, powered India's total to over 500 with his rapid pace. Rohit Sharma, batting at No. 6, contributed 65 runs to the cause.

Virat Kohli scored 243 and 50 in the last Test India played at Delhi, against Sri Lanka.#ViratKohli | #BorderGavaskarTrophy | #INDvsAUS | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/d908Mm6A3r — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 12, 2023

In response, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 373 runs, conceding a 163-run lead in the first innings. Angelo Matthews and Dinesh Chandimal both scored centuries before Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma rattled the Lankan batting order with three wickets apiece.

Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma all scored half-centuries in the second innings as India set a formidable 410-run target. Sri Lanka could only muster 299/5 before the umpires called the game on Day 5.

Despite settling for a draw, the hosts secured a triumphant 2-0 victory in the series after dominating the first two matches.

