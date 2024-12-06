India and Australia resume their rivalry at the Adelaide Oval which will play host to the 2nd Test from December 6.

India is set to face off against Australia in the second Test match at the historic Adelaide Oval on December 6. Following a 10-day break between the first and second Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, both teams have had ample time to rest and prepare for the upcoming battle. The second Test will be a day/night match, with a pink ball being used to add an extra element of excitement to the game.

With a 1-0 series lead, India will be looking to secure a victory over Australia in the pink ball Test and put to rest the memories of their previous match at the same venue in 2020. Australia, on the other hand, boasts an impressive record in pink ball Tests at Adelaide, having won all 7 matches they have played under lights. This includes a memorable victory over India in the 2020/21 series, where the visitors were famously dismissed for just 36 runs.

As the two cricketing powerhouses prepare to face off once again, all eyes will be on the Adelaide Oval to see which team will emerge victorious in this highly anticipated match.

Weather forecast

Rain is expected to disrupt the highly anticipated competition on Day 1 of the Pink Ball Test, with a 40 percent chance of showers forecasted for December 6. Afternoon showers are predicted, with temperatures reaching around 30°C before dropping to 27°C. The sky will be mostly covered, making conditions favorable for pacers. Day 2 has a 14 percent chance of rain, while Day 3 is expected to be rain-free. However, there is a 74 percent chance of rain on Day 4, prompting teams to hope the game does not extend to Day 5.

The pitch and weather conditions will play a crucial role in Day 1's activities. Head curator Damian Hough has projected a balanced pitch for the second Test match at Adelaide Oval. Light rains are expected on Friday, potentially affecting the pitch's behavior in the initial days. As the game progresses, the pitch is likely to favor bowlers, especially from Day 3 onwards.

In day/night Test matches, the pink ball is known for its sharp swing, and the conditions at Adelaide Oval may pose challenges for the batters. The pitch will have a significant grass cover, as noted by the head curator, providing additional assistance to the bowlers and posing difficulties for the batting lineup.

