India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport again? Here's Adelaide's latest forecast

India vs Australia: India is eager to stage a comeback on Thursday as they face Australia in the second match of the three-game ODI series at the Adelaide Oval.

Two of the most prominent stars of the Indian cricket team — Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma — are in need of a significant innings in Australia as concerns about their form grow. There is no doubt about the caliber of these star batters, who have both played pivotal roles in leading India to important victories over the past decade. However, with both players now participating solely in ODIs and the next major ODI tournament — the World Cup — still two years away, even Kohli and Rohit must demonstrate their worth once more to ensure their selection leading up to this marquee event.

The beginning of that campaign was disappointing, as Kohli was dismissed for 0 and Rohit for 8 in the first ODI, which was affected by rain. Will the second ODI in Adelaide also be impacted by rain? Here’s what AccuWeather.com has to say.

As reported by AccuWeather, rain is not anticipated to affect the second ODI match of the series, despite the forecast indicating overcast conditions for the entire day. Afternoon temperatures are projected to reach 21 degrees Celsius, with minimal chances of rain, before dropping to 9 degrees in the evening.

Time is running out for Indian cricket's most celebrated duo. Following a shaky return in Perth, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli enter Adelaide with both their form and future under scrutiny. The second ODI against Australia on Thursday not only presents an opportunity for India to equalize the series but also for these two icons to showcase that their class remains intact — even after a hiatus from the game.

In the rain-affected first ODI, India's batting struggles were clear. After more than seven months away from 50-over cricket, Rohit and Kohli found it difficult to regain their rhythm — the Mumbaikar was out for 8, while India’s fittest cricketer was dismissed for a duck.

In Perth, India managed a mere 136/9 in 26 overs — a target that Australia easily chased down in just 22 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

It was a comeback that held promise but ultimately delivered little. Having last participated in an ODI during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year, both Rohit and Kohli appeared to lack match sharpness. For fans, it was a rare and disappointing sight — witnessing two stalwarts who have shaped India's batting for over a decade fall without a fight.

As the caravan heads towards Adelaide, the pressure has intensified significantly. Both players, who have already distanced themselves from T20Is and Tests, are thought to be undergoing assessment for their roles in ODIs. A substantial innings could alter the storyline; another disappointing performance may exacerbate the doubts regarding their future in this format. Rohit and Virat have both retired from Test and T20 formats to extend their ODI careers.

Also read| After calling Rohit Sharma 'fat', Congress leader Shama Mohammed links Sarfaraz Khan snub to religion, targets Gautam Gambhir