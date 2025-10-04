India vs Australia 2025: 5 big announcements by chief selector Ajit Agarkar that could shape the future of Indian cricket

The BCCI has made several important announcements that may transform India's strategy in white-ball cricket ahead of the upcoming ICC tournaments (T20 World Cup 2026 and ODI World Cup 2027).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia on Saturday. The tour is set to kick off with a three-match ODI series beginning on October 19, followed by five T20 internationals. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been included in the 50-over format, marking their return to international cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy earlier this year. However, Rohit will no longer captain the ODI team, as the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar has appointed Shubman Gill as the new captain, with Shreyas Iyer serving as his deputy.

Agarkar’s committee has made several important announcements that could reshape India’s white-ball strategy ahead of the two upcoming ICC tournaments - the T20 World Cup scheduled for February 2026 and the ODI World Cup to be held in India in 2027. These decisions reflect a strategic balance between developing young talent and utilizing experienced players, indicating a long-term vision that may influence India’s performance in the coming years.

Following the announcements made by Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar regarding India's ODI and T20I squads for the 2025 tour of Australia, here are five key decisions that indicate the future trajectory of Indian cricket:

Shubman Gill elevated to ODI captaincy

Shubman Gill has taken over the role of ODI captain from Rohit Sharma. This marks a significant milestone in India's leadership transition. Agarkar noted that this decision was made with the 2027 ODI World Cup in consideration, aiming to provide the new captain ample time for preparation.

With Gill already leading the Test team and serving as vice-captain for the T20I squad, this move strengthens his position as a potential long-term, multi-format leader for Indian cricket. Agarkar emphasized that it's "practically impossible to have three different captains for three different formats."

Shreyas Iyer elevated to ODI vice-captain

Iyer has been named the vice-captain of the ODI team, indicating that the selectors see him as an essential member of the future leadership core in the 50-over format.

Exclusion of Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami from ODI squad

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Mohammed Shami have been left out of the ODI squad. However, Agarkar has assured that Jadeja remains part of the broader plans. He elaborated that it was impractical to take two left-arm spinners, namely Jadeja and Axar Patel, to Australia, implying that Axar Patel is currently favored for that position under these circumstances.

Inclusion of Dhruv Jurel as backup wicketkeeper

In a notable decision, young wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel has been selected as the second wicketkeeper for the ODI squad, joining KL Rahul, while seasoned player Sanju Samson remains in the T20I lineup. This move indicates the selection panel's strategy to accelerate the inclusion of promising young talent into the limited-overs framework, particularly with Rishabh Pant sidelined due to injury. Jurel's inclusion is a testament to his recent outstanding performances in domestic and Test cricket, bringing new energy to a crucial role.

Focus on pacer workload management (Jasprit Bumrah rested from ODIs)

Key fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been given a break for the ODI series to help manage his workload, but he is set to return for the T20I series. Agarkar highlighted the significance of monitoring the workload of all fast bowlers, including Mohammed Siraj, to reduce the risk of injuries. This approach underscores a clear, long-term strategy focused on prioritizing the fitness of top pacers for major ICC events and crucial tours.

