India v/s Australia 2017: Here's the full schedule of ODI and T20 series

Australia will play 5 ODIs and 3 T20s in India.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2017, 10:40 PM IST

Guwahati will host its first international match -- a T20 game -- as the BCCI on Thursday announced the schedule of India's home series against Australia beginning later this month.

Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the five ODI matches of Australia's limited-overs tour of India. The matches will be held on September 17, 21, 24, 28 and October 1 respectively.

The three T20 International matches of the Australian tour will be held in Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13).

The Board President XI team will play a warm-up match against Australia on September 12 in Chennai.

 

The itinerary

Sep 12: Warm-up match in Chennai
Sep 17: 1st ODI in Chennai
Sep 21: 2nd ODI in Kolkata
Sep 24: 3rd ODI in Indore
Sep 28: 4th ODI in Bengaluru
Oct 1: 5th ODI in Nagpur
Oct 7: 1st T20I in Ranchi
Oct 10: 2nd T20I in Guwahati
Oct 13: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad

