HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Afghanistan T20I series: Full schedule, squads, match timing and live streaming details

India and Afghanistan are set to face off in a thrilling three-match T20I series scheduled from 11th to 17th January 2024.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 04:21 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
India and Afghanistan are set to face off in a thrilling three-match T20I series scheduled from 11th to 17th January 2024. The BCCI announced the Indian squad on Sunday, 7th January, revealing the much-anticipated return of star cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. After a hiatus of nearly 14 months, these two players will grace the T20 series against Afghanistan, marking their last appearance before the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Following their defeat against England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Rohit and Kohli have been absent from the T20 arena. Consequently, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the exceptional skills of their beloved players once again. Rohit Sharma, renowned for his exceptional leadership abilities, will lead the Men in Blue in their battle against Afghanistan. However, it is worth noting that KL Rahul has been excluded from the squad. Additionally, due to injuries, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav will not be able to participate in the T20I series against Afghanistan.

IND vs AFG full schedule

1st T20I: 11 January 2024; Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (7 pm).

2nd T20I: 14 January 2024; Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore at (7 pm).

3rd T20I: 17 January 2024; M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at (7 pm).

Live Streaming Details

The India vs Afghanistan T20I series 2024 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website in India.

The India vs Afghanistan T20I series 2024 will be live telecasted on Sports 18 Network.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-haq, Fareed Ahmad, and Noor Ahmad.

READ| Team India faces major setback with Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav injuries; report excludes duo till....

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

