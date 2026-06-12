India vs Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer just 23 runs away from creating ODI history for India

Shreyas Iyer is just 23 runs away from a significant milestone in ODI cricket ahead of India's series against Afghanistan. The middle-order batter has an opportunity to create history and add another achievement to his impressive international career.

Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of making history. He’s just 23 runs short of reaching 3,000 ODI runs for India—a milestone that puts him in elite company. With 2,977 runs from 70 innings, Iyer needs to get those 23 runs in the series opener against Afghanistan on Saturday, June 13. If he does, he’ll become the fastest Indian to hit 3,000 ODI runs breaking Shikhar Dhawan’s record of 72 innings. If Iyer takes two innings he’ll match Dhawan as the joint-fastest Indian to the mark.

Globally, Hashim Amla holds the record reaching 3,000 ODI runs in just 57 innings. After Amla, Shai Hope got there in 67 innings. Among Indian batters, Virat Kohli took 75 innings and KL Rahul needed 78 to reach that landmark. Iyer stands in a spot to rewrite the Indian record books if things go his way.

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Iyer’s journey hasn’t always been straightforward. Even though he made his ODI debut in 2017 he was overlooked for the 2019 World Cup squad. But by the 2023 World Cup he cemented himself as India’s number 4 and scored 530 runs in that tournament. He also impressed in the Champions Trophy racking up 243 runs—the most for India in that edition. Ahead of the Australia tour in 2025, Iyer was named vice-captain, and he continues to work closely with Shubman Gill.

On the T20 front, Iyer recently made a strong comeback and was named captain for the format, although he hasn’t featured in a T20I since December 2023. Despite his leadership roles he’s still waiting for his first match as India’s captain in international cricket.

The India vs Afghanistan ODI series starts on Saturday, June 13, in Dharamsala. The teams then head to Lucknow for the second ODI on June 17, before wrapping up in Chennai on June 20. All three matches start at 1:30 PM IST, with the toss at 1:00 PM.

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