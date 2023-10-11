Headlines

India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Spotlight on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan: Report

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

UP: Couple's romance on moving bike takes a costly turn: Slapped with Rs 8,000 fine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan: Report

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

Films rejected by other actors that made Amitabh Bachchan a superstar

Most expensive things owned by Hardik Pandya

7 Foods that can reverse premature greying

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Ravi Teja says Yash is 'lucky to get a film like KGF', gets attacked by his fans: '8 saal ki mehnat hai'

South India's biggest flop, led by superstar, lost Rs 170 crore at box office; it's not Adipurush, Acharya, Liger, Cobra

Fukrey 3 box office collection: Pulkit, Richa, Varun, Manjot, Pankaj- starrer mints Rs 100 crore worldwide

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Spotlight on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

India will be wary of this dangerous Afghanistan side but both Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan must grab the opportunity before the big game.

article-main
Latest News

Anis Sajan

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India was bailed out by the experience of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in their first match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup against Australia at Chennai after being 2 for 3. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, all scored ducks and had Mitchell Marsh held on to Virat Kohli’s catch, who knows what would have happened?

Their second game is in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Afghanistan, who had a poor outing against Bangladesh in their first game. With Shubman Gill still out because of viral fever Dengue, Ishan Kishan gets another chance to prove to the selectors that he is good enough to take Gill’s place. There is a high possibility that Gill might not even be part of the big game on 14th October against Pakistan, so Ishan must grab this opportunity by the scruff of its neck and make it count. He was out for a golden duck going for a wild slash to Mitchel Starc and against Afghanistan he will be tested again by Fazal Farooqui who is also quite quick.

Similarly, Shreyas Iyer was more guilty of playing a loose shot when India were two down on a slow pitch and not taking time to settle in. He is rated highly in the Indian ranks as an ideal number 4 player who has the temperament to bat long innings and need to build an innings and take it the way Virat Kohli does in an ODI. He will be up against the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur Rehman and Mohammed Nabi. Shreyas Iyer is known to be a good player of spin because he uses his feet and can also play the spinners well on the back foot. It’s time he comes good before the India-Pakistan game which will give him confidence going into the big game.

The last match played at Delhi saw South Africa rake up 428 runs and Sri Lanka scored 326. It means we are in for another high scoring game as the boundaries are small in Delhi and India top order should fancy their chances to score big if they get in and bat first. But mind you, the last two ODIS between the two sides have been very close, India beat Afghanistan by just 11 runs in the World Cup in England and the Asia cup match in Dubai between the two sides was a tie. So, India will be wary of this dangerous Afghanistan side.

The author of this article is Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast and prominent businessman who serves as Vice Chairman, Danube Group.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'100 percent': Veteran Indian spinner on Rahul Dravid's dream of winning World Cup 2023

Meet Kartik Sharma, Virat Kohli's lookalike from Chandigarh, who becomes internet sensation

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 80% off on room heaters

Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to get these perks as Reliance board members; salary for each meeting is…

PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE