India vs Afghanistan, Cricket World Cup 2023: Spotlight on Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer

India will be wary of this dangerous Afghanistan side but both Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan must grab the opportunity before the big game.

India was bailed out by the experience of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in their first match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup against Australia at Chennai after being 2 for 3. Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, all scored ducks and had Mitchell Marsh held on to Virat Kohli’s catch, who knows what would have happened?

Their second game is in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Afghanistan, who had a poor outing against Bangladesh in their first game. With Shubman Gill still out because of viral fever Dengue, Ishan Kishan gets another chance to prove to the selectors that he is good enough to take Gill’s place. There is a high possibility that Gill might not even be part of the big game on 14th October against Pakistan, so Ishan must grab this opportunity by the scruff of its neck and make it count. He was out for a golden duck going for a wild slash to Mitchel Starc and against Afghanistan he will be tested again by Fazal Farooqui who is also quite quick.

Similarly, Shreyas Iyer was more guilty of playing a loose shot when India were two down on a slow pitch and not taking time to settle in. He is rated highly in the Indian ranks as an ideal number 4 player who has the temperament to bat long innings and need to build an innings and take it the way Virat Kohli does in an ODI. He will be up against the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb-ur Rehman and Mohammed Nabi. Shreyas Iyer is known to be a good player of spin because he uses his feet and can also play the spinners well on the back foot. It’s time he comes good before the India-Pakistan game which will give him confidence going into the big game.

The last match played at Delhi saw South Africa rake up 428 runs and Sri Lanka scored 326. It means we are in for another high scoring game as the boundaries are small in Delhi and India top order should fancy their chances to score big if they get in and bat first. But mind you, the last two ODIS between the two sides have been very close, India beat Afghanistan by just 11 runs in the World Cup in England and the Asia cup match in Dubai between the two sides was a tie. So, India will be wary of this dangerous Afghanistan side.

The author of this article is Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast and prominent businessman who serves as Vice Chairman, Danube Group.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA.)