India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG match live on TV and online?

India face Afghanistan in the 3rd T20I, with fans looking for details on when and where to watch the match live. Here’s everything you need to know about the IND vs AFG 3rd T20I, including the match time, TV broadcast and online live-streaming options.

Shreyas Iyer's India squad will face Ibrahim Zadran's Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of their three-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday. India has already clinched the series with a commanding 2-0 lead following their impressive seven-wicket victory on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue have demonstrated exceptional prowess across both batting and bowling departments. While the first match raised some questions about the fifth bowler's role, Nitish Kumar's outstanding three-wicket performance in the second game effectively silenced those doubts. The batting lineup, meanwhile, has continued to showcase remarkable consistency and skill.

Afghanistan has unfortunately repeated the same costly mistakes from their opening encounter: they've struggled with regular wicket collapses that prevented them from establishing meaningful partnerships and resulted in underwhelming totals despite favorable batting conditions on Delhi's pitches. Defensively, their bowling attack has appeared uncertain and ineffective in containing India's aggressive batters while protecting their scores.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I take place?

The 3rd T20I match between India Vs Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17.

What time will the India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I begin?

The 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I?

The 3rd T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How to watch the India Vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I online in India?

The 3rd T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website from 7:30 PM onwards.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.

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