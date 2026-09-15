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India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson answers critics with six-hitting show, seals series win

India have sealed the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan with a convincing seven-wicket win in the second game, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in Delhi.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 10:47 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson answers critics with six-hitting show, seals series win
India beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I to seal the series 2-0. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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India vs Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer-led Team India clinched the second T20I game against Afghanistan, also sealing the 3-match series. The World Champions beat the Blue Tigers at Arun Jaitley Stadium by 7 wickets, courtesy of a hard-hitting opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. With this win, India now lead the 3-match series by 2-0, with the third and final match scheduled for Thursday, September 17.

Toss

Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and shockingly chose to bowl first on a pitch which helps batters in the initial stage of the match. India had just one change of Varun Chakaravarthy in the Playing XI, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series due to an injury. Ravi Bishnoi joined the Playing XI as his replacement.

First Innings

Arshdeep Singh drew the first blood in his very first over by dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for a 3-ball duck. Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan shifted gears and took their side past 150 runs. After the end of the 20th over, Afghanistan posted 159/8.

Second Innings

In reply, Indian openers meant straight business and launched an attack on Afghan bowlers. Within the Powerplay, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson managed to post 82 runs on the board, putting India in a comfortable position. Rashid Khan gave the first blow with Abhishek Sharma's wicket in the next over after the Powerplay. In the same over, he also scalped Samson's wicket, bringing down the pace of runs scored by Indian batters.

Later, Rashid also dismissed Shreyas Iyer, but it was already too late for Afghanistan. Just like the first game, India again registered a convincing victory over Afghanistan by 7 wickets. For India, Samson scored a 20-ball fifty and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up three wickets.

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