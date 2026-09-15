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India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Predicted Playing XI, pitch report, match timings and more

Can India seal the series tonight? Shreyas Iyer and Co enter the second T20I against Afghanistan with a chance to win the series and experiment in Thursday’s final game. Take a look at the Predicted Playing XI, match timings, live streaming info and other important details.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 06:12 PM IST

India vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Predicted Playing XI, pitch report, match timings and more
Take a look at the predicted Playing XI, pitch report, and more details about the game. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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Shreyas Iyer-led Team India are all set to face Afghanistan in the second T20I match in the 3-match series. In the first game, the Men in Blue showcased complete dominance over the Ibrahim Zadran-led side and clinched the match by 7 wickets, courtesy of a smashing innings from Abhishek Sharma.

 

India will be looking to not only win the game but also clinch the series so that in the third and final match on Thursday, the management can test another playing XI combination.

 

IND vs AFG: Match timings and venue

 

The second T20I match between India and Afghanistan will be played again at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

 

IND vs AFG: Live streaming details

 

The 3-match India vs Afghanistan T20I series can be watched on the Sony Sports Network channel for TV telecast. For online, cricket fans can enjoy the games on the FanCode App and website with an active subscription.

 

IND vs AFG: Pitch Report

 

The upcoming match will be played at the same Venue, Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Delhi venue is known to be batting-friendly due to its short boundaries. The team winning the Toss and choosing to bat first is likely to be in advantage, as batters can enjoy the conditions in the early stages. However, spinners' role is expected to become crucial in the later stages of the match.

 

IND vs AFG: Predicted Playing XI

 

India - Shreyas Iyer (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Ravi Bishnoi.

 

Afghanistan - Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

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