India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG match live on TV and online?

India will face Afghanistan in the first T20I of the series on September 13 in Delhi. Here’s everything you need to know about the IND vs AFG match including the start time, TV broadcast, live-streaming details and where to watch the action online.

India’s cricket team heads into a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday using these games as a warm-up before the Asian Games 2026 in Japan. They’re calling it the Friendship Cup. Even though the matches are in New Delhi, India will play as the “away” side since Afghanistan still doesn’t have a suitable home venue.

Afghanistan has called places like Dehradun, Greater Noida and Lucknow home in the past and even played plenty of their games in the UAE. Right now, though, Delhi steps in.

Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeper-batter is back in India’s line-up after missing the Zimbabwe tour in July. Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy also returns after injury kept him out of that same series. There’s also a buzz around teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. At just 15, he made headlines during the team’s last T20I series with Zimbabwe smashing the record for youngest to score a fifty in men’s T20Is. He did that in just 18 balls during the opener, then backed it up with an 81 off 49 in the third match. No wonder he grabbed Player of the Series.

For Afghanistan, this marks their second tour to India this year. Their previous visit in June ended on a sour note losing both a Test match and a three-game ODI series without a win. They’re hoping for a turnaround this time especially with Ibrahim Zadran taking charge as the T20I captain for the first time. Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq is back as well having recovered from a stress fracture in his right shoulder.

Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I take place?

The 1st T20I match between India Vs Afghanistan will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, September 13.

What time will the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I begin?

The 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I?

The 1st T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How can fans watch the India Vs Afghanistan 1st T20I online in India?

The 1st T20I between India Vs Afghanistan will be streamed live in India on the SonyLIV app and website from 7 PM onwards.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.

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