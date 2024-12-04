The decision by the BCCI to not send the Indian team to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy has placed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a challenging position.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made a bold assertion that India and Virat Kohli are eager to come to Pakistan and compete in cricket matches, but are being prevented from doing so by the government. The decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to not send the Indian team to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy has placed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a challenging position. Numerous former Pakistan cricketers have voiced their frustration over the BCCI's choice.

The BCCI has formally communicated to the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not be sending the Indian team to Pakistan and has suggested implementing a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. Despite PCB's insistence on hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan, they eventually relented after facing the possibility of losing hosting rights.

Akhtar has now alleged that the BCCI and Kohli are keen on playing in Pakistan, as the potential for television and sponsorship rights to skyrocket is a compelling factor.

"India is dying more than Pakistan to play in Pakistan; Virat Kohli would probably be dying to play in Pakistan. I had worked in India with the BCCI, if India land in Pakistan to play, their TV rights and sponsorship are gonna go off the roof," Akhtar said on live television.

During the discussion, Mohammad Hafeez inquired, "What is the reason for their absence?"

Akhtar firmly asserted that the government's decision is not impeding their ability to play in Pakistan.

'Their government doesn't want them to come," Akhtar stated.

PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, recently spoke to the media and strongly indicated that the Champions Trophy will be played using a hybrid model. However, the board has stipulated that this arrangement will only be permitted for events held in India until 2031, as per the ICC's regulations.

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all. Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," Naqvi told the reporters.

The PCB chairman emphasized the importance of ensuring that cricket emerges victorious while also upholding Pakistan's pride.

"Pakistan's pride is most important. We have to ensure that cricket wins but Pakistan's pride also remains intact," he added.

