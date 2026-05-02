India unveil 15-member squad for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026; Harmanpreet Kaur named captain

India have announced their 15-member squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with Harmanpreet Kaur set to lead the side. The squad features a mix of experienced stars and promising youngsters as India aim to mount a strong challenge for the global title.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) just named the squad that will represent India at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2026, picking up right where their momentum left off. Harmanpreet Kaur steps in once again as captain, and honestly, with her at the helm, there’s a sense of confidence around the team. This time, the tournament unfolds in England and Wales, which adds an interesting twist—different conditions, new challenges, but plenty of excitement.

Let’s not forget, India Women are heading into this T20 World Cup as the reigning ODI World Cup champions. That win last year really boosted the squad’s profile and expectations. They've come close in T20 cricket before, but their cabinet is still missing that particular trophy. So, this campaign carries a bit of extra weight—everyone’s watching to see if they can follow up the ODI triumph with T20 glory.

The wait is over!



Presenting #TeamIndia’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026



Let's bring out the cheers for #WomenInBlue #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vZTGtqeTZL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 2, 2026

This year’s T20 World Cup runs from June into July. The action starts on June 12 with England Women facing off against Sri Lanka Women—should be a lively opener. Everything builds up to the grand final at Lord’s on July 5, a stage that carries so much history in cricket. Each team wants to write its name at that venue.

A total of 12 teams made the cut this time, divided into two groups of six. India landed in Group A with some tough competition—Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Group B mixes West Indies, Ireland, England, New Zealand, Scotland, and Sri Lanka. There are no easy games at this level. India launches their campaign with a high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 14. Then, they'll face each of their group opponents once during the league stage—so every match counts, and there isn’t much room for error.

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Once group play wraps up, only the top two teams from each group will earn a spot in the semifinals. One slip, and you’re out. Make it through, and you get a crack at the final under the iconic Lord’s sky. The stakes really couldn’t be higher.

Let’s talk about pedigree for a second. New Zealand comes in as defending champions, having defeated South Africa in the 2024 final in Dubai. That win shows the shifting balance in women’s cricket—new contenders, new rivalries. Still, Australia’s record is no joke. Six titles since the tournament launched in 2009, while England, the West Indies, and New Zealand each have one.

This marks the 10th edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup, and the competitive gap continues to narrow with every cycle. India has the momentum and, arguably, the squad strength. But in tournaments like these, it’s all about seizing the moment—one inspired spell or a clutch innings can flip the whole script. The countdown’s on. Eyes are on Harmanpreet and her team to see if they can finally bring the trophy home.

India Women’s Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Goud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

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