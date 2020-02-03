India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 semi-finals.

While the Indian lads were the first team to qualify to the top four, Pakistan became the fourth team to qualify for the semis after they defeated Afghanistan by six wickets.

India had defeated Australia by 74 runs on Tuesday (January 28).

When and where to watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1

Where and when is the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1 match being played?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1 match will be played on February 4, 2020, at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

What time does the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1 match begin?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1 match will begin at 1:30 pm IST on Tuesday.

Where to watch India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1 live in India (TV channels)?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1 live telecast will be on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in India.

How and where to watch online India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1 live streaming?

The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Semi-Final 1 live stream will be available on Hotstar app.