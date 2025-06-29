India's U19 team is set to compete against England's U19 team in the second ODI match on Monday in Northampton. Below are the complete squad details, live streaming information, and other relevant details for the IND U19 vs ENG U19 cricket match.

The India Under-19 team is set to face the host England Under-19 in the second ODI of the ongoing bilateral series at the County Ground in Northampton on Monday, June 30, 2025. The Indian squad, led by Ayush Mhatre, currently holds a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series following a convincing victory in the first match. India triumphed by six wickets in Hove.

England U19 chose to bat first but managed to score only 174 runs, with Rocky Flintoff being the top scorer with 56 runs. Besides the top four batters, only James Minto (10) managed to reach double digits.

Kanishk Chouhan claimed three wickets, while Henil Patel, Mohamed Enaan, and RS Ambrish each took two wickets. The India U19 team successfully chased down the target in just 24 overs.

Live Streaming Details

When is the India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth ODI match being played?

The India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth ODI match will be played on Monday, 30 June 2025, at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth ODI match being played?

The India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth ODI match will be played at the County Ground in Northampton.

Where to watch the India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth ODI match live online in India?

The India U19 vs England U19, 2nd Youth ODI match will be live-streamed on the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) YouTube channel for free.

Squads

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu (vc & wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh

England U19: Thomas Rew (c), Ralphie Albert, Ben Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Alex French, Alex Green, Jack Home, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Isaac Mohammed, Joseph Moores, Seb Morgan, Alex Wade

