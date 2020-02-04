India U19 bowler Sushant Mishra wins internet for his kind gesture after hitting PAK batsman with bouncer

A match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is known to be a high-intensity clash.

The same is currently on in the semi-final clash in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Choosing to bat first, Pakistan were looking to put on a high total against the in-form Indian pacers. However, it sure did not go as per plan as the Pakistani side were bundled out for 172 in 43.1 overs.

Pacer Kartik Tyagi opened the bowling along with left-arm paceman Sushant Mishra.

While Tyagi has been the in-form bowler for India, it was Sushant who picked up the important wicket of Mohammad Huraira, in his first over.

Sushant, who was giving the Pakistan batsmen a hard time ended up hitting Haider Ali on his left shoulder. The incident took place in the fourth over of the innings and Haider Ali was seen rubbing his shoulder and kneeling on the ground.

Seeing him in trouble, Sushant Mishra soon walked towards him and checked if he is okay. The Pakistan physio was out in the park for a bit before Haider regained his fitness.

This gesture from Sushant Mishra grabbed the attention and fans showered praises for the sportsmanship he showed on the field.

Haider Ali got hit by bouncer of Sushant and he went to him and asked him Are U Okay? Moment of the day #SpiritOfCricket#INDvsPAK #PAKvIND #U19CWC #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZOBDu7K2Rs — Hamza Kaleem (@hamzabutt61) February 4, 2020

Magnificant Sportsman Spirit From the Bowler Sushant Mishra. Very Good Gesture #PAKvIND #U19CWC — Mani (@ManiTweets14) February 4, 2020

Nice Spirit of Cricket on display by Indian players to check on Haider after being hit by Sushant Mishra bouncer #INDvPAK #U19CWC — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 4, 2020

As for the match, India are currently batting with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena at the crease.

They will be looking to win the clash and secure their place in the final in order to defend their title.