FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here

Watch: Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Reliance event, fans call it 'special moment'

India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George slam centuries in 233-run win

Big boost for India as Shreyas Iyer gets BCCI fitness clearance for New Zealand ODIs

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six in training - Watch

US seizes Russian-flagged oil tanker linked to Venezuela days after Maduro 'capture'

WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details

Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi, reaffirms India-Bangladesh ties amid rising tensions, says...

Behind derecognition of Vaishno Devi Medical College:Communal politics, protests and systemic failure, what 50 students will do now?

RRB JE CBT 1 Exam Date: Dates released, check, `steps to download admit card, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here

Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations; check details

Watch: Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Reliance event, fans call it 'special moment'

Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Relian

India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George slam centuries in 233-run win

India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS

12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss

Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George slam centuries in 233-run win

India U-19 completed a dominant 3–0 ODI series whitewash of South Africa U-19 team after a massive 233-run win. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George starred with commanding centuries, underlining India U-19’s form and depth ahead of major upcoming tournaments.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 07, 2026, 10:14 PM IST

India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George slam centuries in 233-run win
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India delivered a commanding performance to thrash South Africa by 233 runs in the third and final U-19 ODI at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on January 7, completing a clean sweep of the series 3-0. This emphatic victory serves as a significant confidence booster for the Indian U-19 team as they prepare for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup, which begins in Zimbabwe on January 15. 

Captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi led from the front, smashing a scintillating 124 off just 74 deliveries to claim his second consecutive Player of the Match award. He was ably supported by Aaron George, who contributed a fluent 118, while Kishan Singh made an impact with the ball, picking up three wickets in just four overs.

Suryavanshi and George set the tone early, forging a formidable 227-run opening partnership that left South Africa’s bowlers searching for answers. Suryavanshi’s aggressive approach saw him reach his century in only 63 balls, finishing with 121 from 74 deliveries, punctuated by nine boundaries and 10 sixes. George complemented him perfectly, anchoring the innings with 16 fours in his 118 from 106 balls.

South Africa’s bowling unit struggled to contain the Indian batters, with Ntando Soni emerging as the most successful bowler, claiming three wickets for 61 runs in his eight overs. Jason Rowles, who had scored a century in the previous match, added two wickets, but India still amassed a daunting total of 393 for 7.

In response, South Africa’s chase faltered almost immediately, slumping to 87 for 5. Kishan Singh spearheaded India’s attack with a clinical spell, taking three wickets for just 15 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 3.15. Despite resistance from Paul James (41), Daniel Bosman (40), and Corne Botha (36), South Africa were bowled out for 160, falling well short of the target.

Suryavanshi’s exceptional all-round display across the series earned him the Player of the Series accolade, having amassed 200 runs in three matches, including a match-winning century. Buoyed by this dominant series win, India now turns its attention to the U-19 World Cup, where they will launch their campaign against the USA on January 15 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Also read| Big boost for India as Shreyas Iyer gets BCCI fitness clearance for New Zealand ODIs

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations, UPMRC floats Rs 493 crore tender; check stations list here
Lucknow Metro's second corridor to have 5 elevated stations; check details
Watch: Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Reliance event, fans call it 'special moment'
Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan at Relian
India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George slam centuries in 233-run win
India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Big boost for India as Shreyas Iyer gets BCCI fitness clearance for New Zealand ODIs
Big boost for India as Shreyas Iyer gets BCCI fitness clearance for NZ ODIs
IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six in training - Watch
IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma turns heads with unrecognisable look, smashes lofted six
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Saaniya Chandhok: 5 things to know about Sachin Tendulkar's would-be 'bahu'
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK, her family has good connection with...
Who is Karina Kubiliute? Kartik's rumoured GF, 18-year-old cheerleader from UK
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement