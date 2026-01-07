India U-19 whitewash South Africa U-19 3–0 in ODI series as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George slam centuries in 233-run win

India U-19 completed a dominant 3–0 ODI series whitewash of South Africa U-19 team after a massive 233-run win. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Aaron George starred with commanding centuries, underlining India U-19’s form and depth ahead of major upcoming tournaments.

India delivered a commanding performance to thrash South Africa by 233 runs in the third and final U-19 ODI at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on January 7, completing a clean sweep of the series 3-0. This emphatic victory serves as a significant confidence booster for the Indian U-19 team as they prepare for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup, which begins in Zimbabwe on January 15.

Captain Vaibhav Suryavanshi led from the front, smashing a scintillating 124 off just 74 deliveries to claim his second consecutive Player of the Match award. He was ably supported by Aaron George, who contributed a fluent 118, while Kishan Singh made an impact with the ball, picking up three wickets in just four overs.

Suryavanshi and George set the tone early, forging a formidable 227-run opening partnership that left South Africa’s bowlers searching for answers. Suryavanshi’s aggressive approach saw him reach his century in only 63 balls, finishing with 121 from 74 deliveries, punctuated by nine boundaries and 10 sixes. George complemented him perfectly, anchoring the innings with 16 fours in his 118 from 106 balls.

South Africa’s bowling unit struggled to contain the Indian batters, with Ntando Soni emerging as the most successful bowler, claiming three wickets for 61 runs in his eight overs. Jason Rowles, who had scored a century in the previous match, added two wickets, but India still amassed a daunting total of 393 for 7.

In response, South Africa’s chase faltered almost immediately, slumping to 87 for 5. Kishan Singh spearheaded India’s attack with a clinical spell, taking three wickets for just 15 runs in his four overs at an economy rate of 3.15. Despite resistance from Paul James (41), Daniel Bosman (40), and Corne Botha (36), South Africa were bowled out for 160, falling well short of the target.

Suryavanshi’s exceptional all-round display across the series earned him the Player of the Series accolade, having amassed 200 runs in three matches, including a match-winning century. Buoyed by this dominant series win, India now turns its attention to the U-19 World Cup, where they will launch their campaign against the USA on January 15 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

