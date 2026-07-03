India to play Test cricket in Sri Lanka after 9 years; Galle and Colombo named venues

India will return to Sri Lanka for a Test series after nearly a decade, with the first match scheduled in Galle on Independence Day. The second and final Test will be played in Colombo as the two-match series renews a long-standing red-ball rivalry.

India is set to play two Test matches in Sri Lanka this August, as confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). These matches will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27. This will mark the Indian cricket team's second Test series of the year, following a dominant one-off match against Afghanistan, where the team, led by Shubman Gill, triumphed by an innings and 300 runs. It's been nine years since India last played a Test series in Sri Lanka, with their previous visit in 2017 resulting in a clean sweep of 3-0 under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

According to an official statement from Sri Lanka Cricket, the two Tests will take place at the Galle International Cricket Stadium (GICS) in Galle and the Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo.

India will kick off their campaign on Independence Day, with the first Test scheduled from August 15 to 19. The second Test is set for August 23 to 27, with both matches starting at 10:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How has India fared on Independence Day?

To date, India has played five Test matches on August 15. Out of these, they have secured one win, recorded one no result, and suffered three losses. The first match on this date was back in 1952 against England, which ended without a result.

India's next encounter on Independence Day came in 2001, where they faced a 10-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka. They also lost to England in 2014 and Sri Lanka in 2015 on this day.

India's sole victory on Independence Day occurred in 2021, when a team led by Kohli achieved a memorable win at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. That match remains the last time India played on Independence Day.

India currently occupies the fifth position in the ICC WTC 2025-27 points table, boasting four victories out of nine matches played, which translates to a point percentage of 48.15. Securing wins in the upcoming two Tests against Sri Lanka is vital for Shubman Gill's team if they aim to clinch one of the top two spots and qualify for the WTC 2027 final.

This two-match series in Sri Lanka marks India's second overseas Test challenge under captain Gill, following last year's 2-2 draw in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

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