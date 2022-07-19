'If I get 20 minutes with Virat Kohli...': Sunil Gavaskar after batter's poor form against England

Virat Kohli

Talks and discussions around Virat Kohli's form do not seem to stop and criticism to support both come in for the former India skipper. With the next T20 World Cup all set to be in just a few months from now, the form of the star player remains a huge concern.

Amid growing calls for a break and ouster, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said he could help Kohli overcome a prolonged slump.

"If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line," Gavaskar said, according to India Today.

Kohli, in the fifth and rescheduled Test game, could manage scores of only 11 and 20 and in the T20Is, could score only 12 runs in two innings. In the 50-overs format, the batter managed just 33 runs in 2 ODIs.

"Having been an opening batter, having been troubled by that line, there are certain things that you try and do. If I get 20 minutes with him, I might be able to tell him.

"It goes back to the fact that his first mistake turns out to be his last. Again, just because he is not amongst the runs, there is this anxiety to play at every delivery because that is what batters feel, they have got to score. You look to play at deliveries that you otherwise won't. But he has gotten out to good deliveries as well on this particular tour," he added.

Due to his poor form, Kohli was rested for the West Indies tour, starting July 22. He won't be playing the 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is and could only make a return for the Asia Cup T20 later this year.

Gavaskar, who has been a strong advocate of not missing international fixtures, especially when the player needs more game time, said it's time to be patient with a player like Virat Kohli.

"I think we just have to wait and see when he comes back, whether it helps or not helps. As I said, he is allowed a few failures, look at his record for India, 70 international hundreds. I mean, he has got runs in all formats of the game, in all conditions," Gavaskar added.

"Let's be patient, let's not rush things. We, somehow in India, hurry once a player reaches 32, 33, we all the time, look to push him out of the team when they have so much more to contribute. Let's be patient with Kohli as well. All these greats who have served Indian cricket are allowed a few failures."