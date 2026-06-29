India tour of England 2026: Full schedule, match timings, squads, live streaming and venues

India begins their white-ball tour of England with an eight-match series featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. Check the full schedule, match dates, start times, venues, squads, live streaming and telecast details for the IND vs ENG series.

After a tough 2-0 loss to Ireland in their recent T20I series, India’s cricketers are heading to England with something to prove. They’ll face off in five T20Is and three ODIs, and the energy around this tour feels electric—it’s a big one for fans and both teams alike.

India’s got their eyes on the bigger picture: the Asian Games come September. This trip is a chance to fine-tune their T20I squad. There’s a lot of chatter about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and whether he can bring that IPL magic to English conditions. He’s got power, no doubt, but swinging the bat in England is a different ballgame. He’ll run up against some familiar faces—a reunion with Rajasthan Royals teammate Jofra Archer, plus threats like Josh Tongue and Luke Wood.

For England, Harry Brook slides into the captain’s spot for the T20Is shifting gears after a gritty Test series against New Zealand. Brook’s hungry for wins especially going up against the reigning T20I champs.

Shreyas Iyer takes charge for India with Suryakumar Yadav left out this time around. It’s also a fresh start for Suryansh Shedge who joins as a replacement for the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna steps in for Mohammed Siraj.

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Switching to ODIs, India’s coming in hot after a smooth 3-0 sweep over Afghanistan. Big names like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are back, so expectations are sky-high for another series win.

India Tour of England 2026: Schedule

July 1 – T20I, 10:00 PM IST, Chester-le-Street

July 4 – T20I, 7:00 PM IST, Manchester

July 7 – T20I, 10:00 PM IST, Nottingham

July 9 – T20I, 10:00 PM IST, Bristol

July 11 – T20I, 7:00 PM IST, Southampton

July 14 – ODI, 3:30 PM IST, Birmingham

July 16 – ODI, 5:30 PM IST, Cardiff

July 19 – ODI, 3:30 PM IST, Lord’s

Fans can catch every moment live on the Sony Sports Network or stream on JioHotstar.

Head-to-head record

In T20Is, India leads 18-12 over 30 matches. In ODIs, India’s ahead 61-44 after 110 games, with a few no results and draws mixed in. The last T20 encounter? That was the T20 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede in March 2026—India edged it out by 7 runs. And in the most recent ODI series, India made it a clean sweep at home in early 2025.

India Tour of England 2026: Squads

T20Is

India: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (wk), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar.

England: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Phil Salt (wk), James Coles, Jordan Cox (wk), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

ODIs



India: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (fitness pending), Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

England’s ODI squad hasn’t dropped yet.

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