CRICKET
India is all set to head back to Australia after the thrilling five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25, which broke attendance records down under.
The Indian cricket team is gearing up for an exciting tour of Australia later this year, as Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Sunday. This tour will feature a multi-format limited-overs series, including three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20 Internationals. The white-ball matches are set to unfold between October 19 and November 8 with the ODIs being played as day-and-night fixtures while the T20s will light up the evenings.
The 2025-26 season is poised to be a landmark moment in Australian cricket, marking the first time that men's international matches will take place across all eight Australian states and territories. Both Canberra and Hobart are excited to welcome India during the five-match T20 series.
After that, the 2023 World Cup finalists will clash in 50-over matches in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney. Plus, Gold Coast's Carrara Stadium will join the lineup for T20 action, alongside the legendary MCG and the Gabba.
This tour will see India making a return to Australia after the thrilling five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25, which set new attendance records in the country.
We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season," Cricket Australia's chief executive Todd Greenberg said.
"We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and support of all our government, venue, broadcast and commercial partners who ensure Australia's national sport continues to deliver brilliant experiences in stadiums and drive participation across the country."
IND vs AUS full schedule
1st ODI, October 19 - Perth
2nd ODI, October 23 - Adelaide
3rd ODI, October 25 - Sydney
1st T20I, October 29 - Canberra
2nd T20I, October 31 - Melbourne
3rd T20I, November 2 - Hobart
4th T20I, November 6 - Gold Coast
5th T20I, November 8 - Brisbane
