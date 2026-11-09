India to split coaching staff after 3rd ODI vs New Zealand: Who is going where?

Is India's coaching staff heading in two different directions after the third ODI against New Zealand? Let us take a look at the latest report.

Team India's coaching staff could soon be divided into two groups after the third ODI game on Tuesday, November 10, in Hamilton. The new arrangement is being considered to help India's ODI and Test squads prepare separately for their upcoming matches against New Zealand. While head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to remain with the ODI faction, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and bowling coach Morne Morkel could join the Test squad.

Gambhir likely to stay with ODI team

In a pre-match press conference, India's batting coach Kotak said, ''The plan can still change, but as far as I know, obviously Gautam will have to be here. The One Day World Cup is coming, so he will be staying here, and probably Sairaj will stay here.''

''Me, Morne and some other staff will go to Wellington. That's the plan, but like I said, Gautam will make the final decision. It can change, but this is how it will likely be. We'll just try and see that their loading, their fitness, their practices, we do as much preparation as the conditions permit,'' Cricinfo reported, quoting Kotak.

Three Indian pacers could stay back

Kotak further revealed that three pacers, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi and Arshdeep Singh, will stay back in New Zealand to help the Test squad as net bowlers and reserve players. ''I think three bowlers, Gurnoor, maybe Nabi, and I think Arsh is also staying back,'' he added.

While responding to a question related to Shubman Gill and KL Rahul transitioning from ODIs to Tests, he said, ''Nobody will bring Test match adjustments into white-ball cricket. But at the same time, the pitches across both ODIs offered swing, and even after the swing subsided in four to six overs, there was swing movement, along with some awkward bounce.''

Kotak also informed that the Test squad would have a preparatory camp beginning November 11 and said, ''Overall, the preparation has been very solid. On top of that, the Test players will have a camp starting on the 11th, giving us five to six sessions. Fingers crossed, we should be well prepared for the Test series as well.''