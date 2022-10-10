Search icon
India to play its first practice match today against Western Australia XI, know all the details of the game here

Ahead of the mega tournament, India and Western Australia XI are set to lock horns in a warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 07:17 AM IST

India to play its first practice match today against Western Australia XI, know all the details of the game here
Team India during Practice Session at WACA

India and Western Australia XI are set to lock horns in a warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 10 at the W.A.C.A. in Perth.

READ: IND v SA, 2nd ODI: Was looking to play according to the merit of the ball, says Ishan Kishan on his innings of 93

Five players in India’s T20 World Cup squad have no experience of playing Australia. The match against Western Australia XI will help them get accustomed to the bigger boundaries and the conditions.

After playing the warm-up, India will face defending champions Australia and last year's runner-up in two more practice matches before the Super 12.

Last year, India lost to Pakistan and New Zealand to start their campaign after which they failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite beating Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland by comprehensive margins.

India received a massive blow after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the competition due to a back injury. India are yet to name Bumrah's replacement for the mega event on Australian soil.

READ: Watch: Matthew Wade interrupts Mark Wood from taking the catch, Netizens call it 'cheating'

Indian team will be hoping to take full advantage of this practice game and get used to the pace and bounce of the Australian pitches head of the mega T20 tournament.

Check out all the details of the upcoming match below

Date and Time: October 10, Monday, 4.00 pm IST

Venue: W.A.C.A in Perth

Live Streaming: Western Australia Cricket Association Youtube channel

