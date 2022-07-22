T20 World Cup 2022: Ahead of ICC tournament, India to play limited-overs series against South Africa, Australia

Team India schedule ahead of World Cup

Team India is looking to keep no stone unturned, especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia late this year and even next year's ODI World Cup.

Keeping their preparations in mind, the Men in Blue are all set to play a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series against South Africa ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The three-match T20I series against the Proteas will be played on September 28, October 1 and October 3 in Trivandrum, Guwahati and Indore, according to PTI.

The teams will also play three-match ODI series in Ranchi on October 6, Lucknow on October 9 and Delhi on October 11.

The ODI team would most likely be India's second-string team as many players would have already left for Australia for the World Cup. India will also be playing a three-match T20I series against Australia ahead of the marquee tournament.

The three-match T20I series against the Aussies will begin on September 20 in Mohali while the second and third games will be played in Nagpur on September 2 and in Hyderabad on September 25 respectively.

"As our secretary, Jay Shah had said recently, we will have two national teams of equal strength available. So the three ODIs will be played at a time when the national team leaves for the World T20," a BCCI source said, according to PTI.

"The ODI as per rotation was to come to Kolkata but it was during the time of Durga Puja and CAB won’t be able to organize the police deployment during festival time. Hence one match has been allocated to Delhi," a BCCI source added.

Talking about India's upcoming home fixtures, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, after the Apex Council meeting said, "We will host SA and Australia for three T20Is each before going for the T20 World Cup".

"South Africa will come to India after concluding their ongoing England tour (in September). All those venues which didn’t get to stage a game against SA- Ranchi, Nagpur, Hyderabad. Lucknow, Indore, Mohali- will host T20Is against SA and Australia," Ganguly said.