India to lock horns with Pakistan for the first time after Operation Sindoor: Check match date, venue and player details

The much-awaited season of the World Championship of Legends is all set to begin on Friday, July 18, with the England vs Pakistan match. However, in the coming days, cricket fans will also witness the biggest rivalry in cricket, which is of India vs Pakistan. Know every detail about the match here.

Cricket fans are in for a treat as the much-awaited World Championship of Legends is getting started on Friday, July 18. Not only this, this excitement is set to reach a whole new level, and two arch-rivals in cricket, India and Pakistan, will be locking horns in the coming days. Both teams have not played any bilateral series for over a decade. And after India's recent Operation Sindoor over Pakistan, the relationship between the two countries is going through the worst phase.

India vs Pakistan, WCL 2025: Date, venue, and popular players

India Champions and Pakistan Champions will lock horns on July 20 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match will begin at 9 pm (IST). This will also be India's first match of the tournament.

Popular players from both teams include Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Robin Uthappa, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Shoaib Malik, and Mohammad Hafeez.

India Fixtures in WCL 2025

July 20 - India vs Pakistan

July 22 - India vs South Africa

July 26 - India vs Australia

July 27 - India vs England

July 29 - India vs West Indies

Pakistan's fixtures in WCL 2025

July 18 - England vs Pakistan

July 20 - India vs Pakistan

July 25 - South Africa vs Pakistan

July 26 - Pakistan vs West Indies

July 29 - Australia vs Pakistan

Both the semifinal games will be played on July 31 at Edgbaston. The final is scheduled for August 2 at the same venue.