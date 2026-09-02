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India to host 1st edition of Women’s Champions Trophy: Dates, venue details and tournament format

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India to host 1st edition of Women’s Champions Trophy: Dates, venue details and tournament format

India will host the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027, with the ICC confirming the tournament dates and format. The six-team event is set to feature the world’s leading women’s cricket teams, promising a major new addition to the international calendar.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 07:40 PM IST

India to host 1st edition of Women’s Champions Trophy: Dates, venue details and tournament format
Courtesy: AFP
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India is set to host the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy from February 14 to 28, 2027. A statement released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday evening confirmed that all matches for this first edition of the six-team tournament will take place at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara.

Originally, the event was planned for Sri Lanka, but it has been relocated to India as Sri Lanka Cricket continues to implement the necessary reforms discussed at the ICC’s Annual Conference in July.

The ICC evaluated three potential hosts for the tournament — Bangladesh, India, and South Africa — based on its established host evaluation criteria before selecting India as the new host. This decision was approved by the ICC Board on September 1.

“The ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 signifies an exciting new chapter for women’s cricket. As the first edition of this tournament, it will unite the top teams globally in a fierce, high-quality competition, while also providing a greater incentive for teams to improve their rankings and vie for a spot on the world stage,” stated ICC Chairman Jay Shah.

“With a marquee ICC women’s event occurring annually, we have a tremendous opportunity to generate more momentum, ensure consistency, and establish a stronger rhythm for the women’s game, its athletes, and its supporters worldwide,” he added.

The inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy will feature Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

The tournament will follow the T20I format, with each team playing one match against every other team in the league stage, and the top two teams advancing to the final on February 28.

India holds the title of the current Women’s ODI World Cup champions. They triumphed over South Africa in the final last year at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai to claim the championship, while Australia is the reigning T20 World Cup champion. The Southern Stars secured their seventh title earlier this year by overcoming England in the final at Lord’s.

Also read| BCCI calls review meeting with Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar; overseas form, Hardik’s WC 2027 fitness on agenda

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