The tournament, which was initially scheduled to be held in India, will now take place in a neutral venue.

Pakistan gets an opportunity to make amends for losing to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai, which resulted in their elimination from the home competition. The 2025 Asia Cup will be held in September, according to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), giving Pakistan another chance to play their opponents. In order to prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup, the Asia Cup will be contested in the T20 format.

Fans around the world may see up to three India-Pakistan matches later this year during the Asia Cup, which is anticipated to take place between the second and fourth week of September, according to a recent report by Cricbuzz. Due to current tensions between India and Pakistan, the ACC is currently contemplating a neutral venue instead of hosting in India, where it was originally planned. The BCCI is still serving as the host, and possible venues are being considered in Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates.

The ACC has taken a big step by selecting a neutral location for all 19 Asia Cup games in order to steer clear of the controversies that dogged the Champions Trophy. This decision attempts to avoid problems like those faced by the BCCI, which had trouble getting the Indian government to approve the Champions Trophy, forcing the matches to be played in Dubai.

Eight teams—from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Hong Kong, India, and Pakistan—will compete in the tournament. Nepal, who competed in the 2023 edition but was not eligible this time, will be conspicuously absent. The top two teams go to the Super Four, which will be followed by the final, after the eight teams are divided into two groups. After defeating Sri Lanka in the 2023 final, India is the current champion.

