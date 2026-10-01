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India to face Pakistan on October 10 in 2027 ODI World Cup; Men in Blue to open campaign against Australia

India are set to face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 10 in the 2027 World Cup, with the tournament scheduled to begin on October 2. The Men in Blue will launch their campaign against Australia before taking on Pakistan in one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 01, 2026, 09:43 PM IST

India to face Pakistan on October 10 in 2027 ODI World Cup; Men in Blue to open campaign against Australia
India to start their campaign against Australia on October 7. (AI-generated image)
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The International Cricket Council released the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup on Thursday, October 1. The tournament will take place across South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe next year.

This edition features 14 teams, with a total of 57 matches spread over 12 venues in all three countries. It all kicks off on October 2, right before Gandhi Jayanti. And, as always, matches like India vs. Pakistan will grab most of the attention—their group-stage face-off is set for October 10 in Johannesburg.

This time, India and Pakistan find themselves in Group A. Alongside them are defending champions Australia, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and one qualifying team. Group B includes Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand, and the other qualifier.

India’s first match? Australia, on October 7 in Cape Town—a rematch of the 2023 final that India lost to the Aussies. Three days later, there’s that high-voltage India vs. Pakistan encounter in Johannesburg. Historically, India has never lost to Pakistan in ODI World Cups, so expectations are sky high.

Right now, India sits at the top of the ICC ODI rankings. Behind them: New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Since South Africa is hosting, they qualify automatically. The highest-ranked non-host countries get a direct spot as well, which at the moment includes India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Namibia’s situation is a little different. Even though they’re co-hosting, they don’t get a direct entry. So, Namibia must go through the qualification rounds. It’s the first time a host could potentially miss a men’s senior World Cup played on home soil.

In total, 10 teams will compete in the World Cup qualifiers: West Indies, Ireland, four teams from the Cricket World Cup League 2, and four from the Qualifier Play-off. Out of these, the top four will make it to the main event.

The matches will be spread across 12 venues—eight in South Africa, three in Zimbabwe, and one in Namibia, with Namibia hosting senior men’s World Cup matches for the first time.

South Africa and Zimbabwe last co-hosted back in 2003, so this tournament also marks the World Cup’s return to Africa after 24 years.

India are two-time champions, having lifted the trophy in 1983 and 2011. They made it to the final at home in 2023 but lost to Australia by six wickets in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Series for his remarkable 765 runs that year.

Australia leads the pack with six ODI World Cup titles, while India and the West Indies have two each. Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and England each have one.

Also read| India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Final Live Streaming: Date, time, playing XIs, when and where to watch

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