India to face Pakistan in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026? Check full fixtures with venues

The upcoming edition of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2026 will feature a total of 33 matches, scheduled to be played across seven venues in England. Check out the complete list of fixtures.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday finally revealed the complete fixtures for the upcoming edition of the Women's T20I World Cup, featuring 12 teams. The next edition of the women's T20 World Cup will be hosted by England, and the hosts will take on Sri Lanka in the opening fixture, scheduled for June 12. The 12-team tournament is divided into two groups of six teams each. In Group 1, the teams are India, Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Pakistan. The other group comprises West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Scotland.

Yes, cricket fans will again see the high-voltage contest between India and Pakistan in the upcoming edition of the World Cup. Check out the complete fixtures of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2026.

Full fixtures of ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2026:

June 12 (Friday) - England vs Sri Lanka (Edgbaston)

June 13 (Saturday) - Scotland vs Ireland (Old Trafford Cricket Ground)

Australia vs South Africa (Old Trafford Cricket Ground)

West Indies vs New Zealand (Hampshire Bowl)

June 14 (Sunday) - Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Edgbaston)

India vs Pakistan (Edgbaston)

June 16 (Tuesday) - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Hampshire Bowl)

England vs Ireland (Hampshire Bowl)

June 17 (Wednesday) - Australia vs Bangladesh (Headingley)

India vs Netherlands (Headingley)

South Africa vs Pakistan (Edgbaston)

June 18 (Thursday) - West Indies vs Scotland (Headingley)

June 19 (Friday) - New Zealand vs Ireland (Hampshire Bowl)

June 20 (Saturday) - Australia vs Netherlands (Hampshire Bowl)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (Hampshire Bowl)

England vs Scotland (Headingley)

June 21 (Sunday) - West Indies vs Sri Lanka (Bristol County Ground)

South Africa vs India (Old Trafford Cricket Ground)

June 23 (Tuesday) - New Zealand vs Scotland (Bristol County Ground)

Sri Lanka vs Ireland (Bristol County Ground)

Australia vs Pakistan (Headingley)

June 24 (Wednesday) - England vs West Indies (Lord's Cricket Ground)

June 25 (Thursday) - India vs Bangladesh (Old Trafford Cricket Ground)

South Africa vs Netherlands (Bristol County Ground)

June 26 (Friday) - Sri Lanka vs Scotland (Old Trafford Cricket Ground)

June 27 (Saturday) - Pakistan vs Netherlands (Bristol County Ground)

West Indies vs Ireland (Bristol County Ground)

England vs New Zealand (The Oval)

June 28 (Sunday) - South Africa vs Bangladesh (Lord's Cricket Ground)

Australia vs India (Lord's Cricket Ground)

June 30 (Tuesday) - Semi-final 1 (The Oval)

July 2 (Thursday) - Semi-final 2 (The Oval)

July 5 (Sunday) - The Final (Lord's Cricket Ground)

Across 24 days, a total of 33 matches will be played across seven venues.