India to face Pakistan in Asian Games 2026 final after 124-run win over Sri Lanka

India stormed into the Asian Games 2026 cricket final with a dominant 124-run win over Sri Lanka. Ishan Kishan smashed an unbeaten 80 while Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Abhishek Sharma claimed two wickets each. India will now face Pakistan for the gold medal.

India stormed into the Asian Games final after crushing Sri Lanka by 124 runs. Batting first, India posted 169 for 7, with Ishan Kishan anchoring the innings with an unbeaten 80. He hit his half-century in just 33 balls and kept the scoreboard moving on a pitch that wasn’t easy to bat on. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, only 15, also impressed with a well-made 38.

The rest of India’s batting lineup didn’t do much. Opener Abhishek Sharma went for 7 and Sanju Samson followed soon after, bowled for the same score. Captain Shreyas Iyer tried to settle in but was dismissed for 13, and Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube all struggled to get going.





A commanding -run victory in the semi-final takes #TeamIndia into the Gold Medal match on Saturday



Scorecard https://t.co/DjHV9q6htT#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/kr6h7UlyyG — BCCI (@BCCI) October 1, 2026

Chasing 170, Sri Lanka simply collapsed. Jasprit Bumrah set the tone, taking two wickets in his first over. Ravi Bishnoi’s direct hit sent Lasith Croospulle back without scoring, and by the fourth over, half of Sri Lanka’s team was gone. Axar Patel grabbed two wickets and Abhishek Sharma wrapped up the tail also finishing with two wickets. Only Nuwanidu Fernando managed to reach double figures with 15 before a sharp run-out ended his stay.

Sri Lanka was bowled out for just 45 runs in under 10 overs—a dismal performance. For them, Tharindu Ratnayake and skipper Sahan Arachchige were the only bright spots with two wickets each.

With this dominant win, India will now face Pakistan in the final looking to defend their gold medal.

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