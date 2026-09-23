India to face Japan again? What the Asian Games quarter-final draw says

After a thrilling two-run win over Japan in their first-ever T20I meeting, India could face the hosts again in the Asian Games 2026 quarter-finals. Know more about the chances of a game between the two sides.

After surviving a narrow two-run win over Japan in a one-off T20I, the Shreyas Iyer-led Team India could face the same opponents in the quarter-finals round of the Asian Games 2026. The Men in Blue are already through to the men's cricket quarter-finals as a seeded team, whereas Japan have to finish second in Group A, which will set up another clash between the two sides.

Japan have been drawn into Group A along with Afghanistan and Nepal, where every team will play two matches and a single win would qualify the hosts for the quarter-finals. As per the tournament structure of the Asian Games 2026, the top two teams from Group A will qualify for the quarter-finals as A1 and A2.

India is slated to face A2 in their quarter-final contest on September 28.

India's first-ever match vs Japan

The historic first-ever international cricket match between India and Japan was played on September 22 at the Sano Cricket Ground, where Shreyas Iyer and Co. registered a victory by 2 runs. The T20I match was reduced to just five overs under the DLS Method.

Batting first, India posted just 32 runs on the board in five overs, with a loss of four wickets. For India, the skipper scored the highest 16 runs off 12 balls. In reply, Japan failed to reach the finish line and were restricted to 30 runs in five overs.

This game gave Japan much-needed motivation as they faced the T20I World Champions, where they showcased their resilience and talent against the world's best side in the format. Several former cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar praised the Japanese team for their brilliant performance in the game, dominating the Men in Blue in every department, be it batting or bowling.