India to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on THIS date - Here's everything you need to know

India is set to face arch-rivals Pakistan twice on the same date in a rare double header, with one match scheduled in Bangkok ahead of their highly anticipated T20 World Cup clash. Here’s everything you need to know about the fixtures, context, and significance.

After a two-month hiatus without any meetings in men's or women's cricket, the fierce rivalry between India and Pakistan will reignite on February 15th, featuring matches in two different nations on the same day. The senior men's team is set to clash in a thrilling T20 World Cup match in Colombo, while the Asian Cricket Council has also announced a showdown between the 'A' women's teams of both nations on the same day in Bangkok.

On Monday, January 19, the Asian cricket governing body unveiled the schedule for the Rising Stars Asia Cup for Women. This marks the second edition of the tournament, previously known as the Women's Emerging Asia Cup. The 2026 edition is scheduled to be held in Thailand from February 13 to 22, with all matches taking place in Bangkok. The competition will feature the 'A' teams from all full member nations competing against the senior teams of associate countries in the T20 format.

Similar to the recently concluded Men's Asia Cup, Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars, and Men's U19 Asia Cup, India-A and Pakistan-A have been drawn into the same group. They will be in Group A along with the UAE and Nepal, while Group B consists of Bangladesh-A and Sri Lanka-A, along with Malaysia and Thailand.

Both India-A and Pakistan-A will begin their campaigns on February 13th, facing off against Nepal and the UAE, respectively. The two teams are set to meet on February 15th, with the match starting at 2:00 PM local time (12:30 PM IST). There will be no overlap with the men's T20 World Cup match on the same day, which is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, which are slated for February 20th, with the final match occurring two days later.

Additionally, the senior women's team will also be in action on February 15th, as they are scheduled to play the first ODI of their multi-format tour in Australia, taking place in Sydney.

