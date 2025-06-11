The champions of the WTC Final, which will feature Australia and South Africa, will take home a prize of $3.6 million, more than double the amount earned by New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023) for winning the previous two finals.

Although Team India did not qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, they will still receive nearly as much as the champions of the last two editions, New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023). This is due to the ICC's decision to increase the WTC prize pool to $3.6 million. As the runner-up in the previous two editions, India fell short of achieving a hat-trick of WTC final appearances, finishing third in the points table for the 2023-25 cycle. South Africa and Australia secured their spots in the final, scheduled for June 11 at Lord's, by finishing first and second in the points table. Australia will be the first team to attempt to defend the WTC title, having defeated India in the final two years ago to claim their inaugural WTC championship.

The losing finalists will also benefit from increased prize money, guaranteed to receive over $2.1 million this time around. The winners of the last two editions (New Zealand and Australia) each received $1.6 million, while the losing finalists (India) earned $800,000.

This time, India will receive $1,440,000, which is approximately Rs 12.32 crore, for finishing in third place. The third edition concluded with South Africa achieving a strong finish, winning home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan 2-0, and ending with 69.44 percentage points. Defending champions Australia finished with 67.54 points, while India ended with 50.00 after leading the table for a significant portion of the time. A 0-3 defeat to New Zealand at home and a 3-1 loss in Australia severely impacted India's chances of reaching their third consecutive WTC final.

Here’s a summary of the WTC 2023–25 prize money breakdown:

1st Place (Australia or South Africa): $3.6 million

2nd Place (Australia or South Africa): $2.16 million

3rd Place (India): $1.44 million

4th Place (New Zealand): $1.2 million

5th Place (England): $960,000

6th Place (Sri Lanka): $840,000

7th Place (Bangladesh): $720,000

8th Place (West Indies): $600,000

9th Place (Pakistan): $480,000

