India team news for Bangladesh T20 World Cup match: Rishabh Pant to finally get his chance?

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: India face Bangladesh in Adelaide on Thursday in a match that they need to win to keep up their bid for a semi-final spot at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Explosive southpaw Rishabh Pant has been awaiting his opportunity on the sidelines for three matches and may finally get a place in the Playing XI against the neighbours.

India head coach Rahul Dravid had shared an update on the state of the team ahead of the key clash on Wednesday, confirming that the team will take a call on injured first-choice wicket keeper Dinesh Karthik on match day itself. With question marks on Karthik’s participation with less than 24 hours to go, the odds are in favour of Pant being included as the wicket keeper and sole left-handed batting option.

Dinesh Karthik had to leave the field of play in the middle of the South Africa match due to back spasms and Pant put in a replacement shift behind the wickets. Karthik did take part in practice on the eve of the match. Dravid confirmed that the final call on the veteran keeper’s fitness will be taken on match day, hinting that Karthik still had the camp’s backing despite not having a remarkable T20 World Cup campaign till now.

"This morning Dinesh Karthik has come to practice. We will assess his fitness tomorrow. Our belief is to back the guys," Dravid said on Tuesday.

In other news, India will continue to back out-of-form opener KL Rahul who will keep his spot against Bangladesh despite a poor T20 World Cup 2022 campaign till now.

"In these (tough) conditions, maybe we can afford him a little bit of time. As I said, we completely back him, we have no concerns about him. We know that when he gets going and I have seen it against a top-class Australia attack couple of weeks ago, I know the impact this guy can make. I know with him and Rohit in my mind, I have absolutely no doubt that who’s going to open for us," Dravid was quoted to have said in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

(With inputs from agencies)