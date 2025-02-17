India is set to kick off their Champions Trophy campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai.

The Indian cricket team is dealing with a serious injury problem as the Champions Trophy 2025 draws near. The Times of India reports that during a practice session in Dubai on Sunday, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant sustained a left knee injury. The captain of the Lucknow Super Giants was hit by a shot from teammate Hardik Pandya while he was near the practice net.

Pant showed visible signs of pain and collapsed to the ground. He received immediate medical assistance, with an ice pack placed on his knee, which had already been compromised in a car accident on December 22, 2022. The TOI report mentioned that Hardik helped Pant up, and the two shared a supportive hug. The team's physiotherapist wrapped Pant's knee, and he limped back to the dressing room.

Rishabh Pant got hit on his knees



- hope this is not serious pic.twitter.com/Nz4e93Jf1b — Nikhil (@TheCric8Boy) February 16, 2025

After a short break, Pant returned to the nets for batting practice but seemed to be in discomfort, raising doubts about his fitness ahead of the team's first match against Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

Knee heavily strapped but Rishabh Pant is getting ready to bat. All smiles like always pic.twitter.com/7ZLrmzT7V4 February 16, 2025

Indian fans are looking forward to Rishabh Pant's performance in the upcoming ICC event, hoping he hasn't suffered any serious injuries that could affect his contribution to the team. Pant, chosen as the second wicketkeeper in the 15-member squad, will be joining KL Rahul, who has been confirmed to start the tournament by head coach Gautam Gambhir.

With Jasprit Bumrah sidelined due to a back injury, the 'Men In Blue' find themselves in a tricky situation with their lineup. Harshit Rana has been brought in as a replacement, while Mohammed Shami, who has recently regained full fitness, will lead the Indian bowling attack in Bumrah's absence. Although the squad includes five spinners, recent pitch conditions in Dubai have favored pace bowlers. Rana, who debuted in the England series, along with the relatively inexperienced Arshdeep Singh, will be vital additions to the limited-overs setup.

India is set to kick off their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

