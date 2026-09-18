India storm into Asian Games 2026 semis after 8-wicket win over Japan; Shafali Verma, Sree Charani shine

India stormed into the Asian Games 2026 women’s T20 semi-finals with an eight-wicket win over Japan. Shafali Verma starred with an unbeaten 40, while Sree Charani produced a superb four-wicket haul to help India dominate the quarter-final clash.

India, coming in as the defending champions swept aside hosts Japan in a landmark Asian Games 2026 women's cricket quarter-final, easily booking their place in the semi-finals. This clash wasn’t just another knockout match — it marked the first time these two nations had played each other in international cricket. Feeling the pressure of the occasion, Japan never found their rhythm with the bat. India’s bowlers didn’t give them an inch restricting the hosts to a modest total of 57. It was only a matter of time before India wrapped up the chase and they did so ruthlessly finishing the job in just five overs.

Japan’s innings got off to a cautious and somewhat anxious start. They managed only 12 runs during the powerplay but at least managed to hold on to their wickets through those six overs. That didn’t last. Sree Charani broke their resolve in the 7th over removing two Japanese batters and shifting the momentum sharply in India’s favor.

A brief effort from Erika Oda and Ayaka Kato-Stafford brought some stability to the middle order but the Indian attack never let up. Deepti Sharma sent Oda back in the 13th over, and after that, Japan’s innings unraveled quickly. Shafali Verma stepped in with two wickets and contributed a run-out and suddenly Japan found themselves struggling at 53 for 6 after 17 overs. The trio of Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil and Sree Charani cleaned up the tail bowling Japan out for 57 with just one ball left in the 20th over.

The chase was almost a formality and Shafali Verma made sure it stayed that way. She exploded out of the gate, hammering 40 runs off only 15 balls. Verma started by smashing 17 runs in the opening over, immediately making it clear that India wasn’t interested in taking their time.

India did lose Kamalini for a two-ball duck and saw Bharti Fulmali return after scoring just 6 but that didn’t slow things down. Richa Ghosh teamed up with Verma adding some quick runs and keeping up the momentum. The pair wasted no time — by the fifth over they had knocked off the remaining runs scoring 20 runs in that over alone to seal a dominating win.

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